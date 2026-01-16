Louisiana CPRA supports Hwy 1 Terracing Extension

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
January 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is supporting the Hwy 1 Terracing Extension in Lafourche Parish through its 2025 Parish Matching Program, a targeted investment that expands ongoing coastal protection efforts and helps safeguard communities and essential transportation corridors.

photo courtesy of CPRA

According to CPRA, this extension will construct approximately 20,000 linear feet of earthen terraces to help reduce wave energy and provide added protection for LA Highway 1 and nearby levees, building on the larger Hwy 1 Terracing and Living Shoreline project currently under construction.

The broader project includes:

  • 73,375 linear feet of earthen terraces,
  • Vegetative plantings to stabilize and enhance habitat,
  • 10,000 linear feet of living shoreline protection (Cajun Coral).

In March 2025, CPRA awarded Parish Matching Program funds through the Lafourche Parish Government to advance the Hwy 1 Extension.

Construction began in November 2025, marking another step forward in strengthening coastal infrastructure and reducing risk for coastal communities and critical transportation corridors, CPRA concluded.

