New funding milestone for largest coastal protection effort in U.S. history

Coastal Protection
January 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. House and Senate both passed the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2026, securing $5 million in federal funding for the Coastal Texas Project.

photo courtesy of Gulf Coast Protection District

This appropriation marks Congress’s largest federal investment in the Coastal Texas Project since the project’s authorization in 2022, a milestone effort led by U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14).

This significant federal investment in the Coastal Texas Project is critical to protecting not just our coastline, but the economic engine that powers the nation,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., Texas General Land Office (GLO).

“Texas is home to the largest concentration of oil and gas infrastructure in the United States, and safeguarding our coast from catastrophic storms protects every American. This is a big step toward safeguarding our country’s economic security.“

This critical funding accelerates pre-construction, engineering, and design while driving federal coordination among the Gulf Coast Protection District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas General Land Office (GLO), and regional partners – pushing the nation’s largest coastal protection effort closer to reality.

Funding is finalized once the bill is signed by President Donald J. Trump.

