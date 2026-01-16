Back to overview
Home Dredging Today New Watermaster kicks off Delhi dredging job

New Watermaster kicks off Delhi dredging job

Dredging
January 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A new amphibious Watermaster Classic 4 multipurpose dredger was launched today at the Najafgarh drain in Delhi, marking the official start of the dredging operations in this area.

photo courtesy of Parvesh Sahib Singh X

Last year, the Delhi Government procured this advanced dredging equipment from Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd. to undertake large-scale dredging, desilting and cleaning operations in the Yamuna River and the Najafgarh drain.

Compared to previously used dredging equipment, this technology is several times faster and more effective,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

“This multi-purpose amphibious dredger, capable of standing in the water and operating at depths of up to 18 feet, will play a crucial role in flood control and pollution prevention.”

photo courtesy of Parvesh Sahib Singh X

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Verma, the amphibious dredger from Finland “will help us clean the Yamuna River faster and more effectively than ever before.”

Related News