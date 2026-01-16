VIDEO: Pamet Harbor dredging moves ahead

Back to overview
Dredging
January 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Barnstable County Dredge has just released this very interesting video, filmed on January 5, about the ongoing Pamet Harbor dredging program.

photo courtesy of Barnstable County Dredge

The dredging operation has a target volume of approximately 9,000 cubic yards, which under ideal conditions would typically take about 12 dredging days to complete.

According to the County, progress has been significantly affected by strong winds, rough seas, low tides, and strong currents, extending the work into its sixth week.

The dredged sand is pumped through a pipeline approximately 3,000 feet long, running from the back of the dredge, across the beach, and northward. Some of the dredged material is being used to reinforce this vulnerable section of shoreline, which requires periodic replenishment to prevent future breaches.

This project plays a vital role in maintaining safe navigation, protecting coastal resources, and supporting the long-term resilience of Pamet Harbor, the County concluded.

