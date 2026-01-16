Back to overview
WW2 bomb found in Exmouth Marina detonated at sea

WW2 bomb found in Exmouth Marina detonated at sea

Dredging
January 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A World War Two bomb dredged from Exmouth Marina was taken for detonation during high tide, at around 4:40am this morning.

photo courtesy of East Devon District Council

The device was uncovered during routine dredging operations on Wednesday and prompted an immediate, coordinated multi-agency response.

Bomb disposal experts from the military took the unexploded bomb to sea before detonating it.

The officials agreed that the safest and least impactful option is to carefully transport it during high tide, at 4:40am.

An additional 500 properties in the seaside town were evacuated overnight on Thursday, 15 January, after a safety cordon was expanded from 400 to 600 meters at 9pm.

Residents are now returning to their homes after safety cordons were lifted.

