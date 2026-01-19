Back to overview
Coastal rehabilitation works start at Newell Beach

Coastal rehabilitation works start at Newell Beach

Beach Nourishment
January 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A Douglas Shire beach will undergo rehabilitation and restoration works in 2026, with initial works scheduled to begin next week.

photo courtesy of douglas.qld.gov.au

According to the Council’s latest announcement, the southern end of Newell Beach will receive sand scraping, a process that shifts sand from lower parts of the beach to rebuild the natural dune profile, as an interim measure to stabilize the beach.

The Council has secured disaster recovery funding for Coastal Recovery Works with assistance provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Also, the works will support the rehabilitation and restoration of coastal areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Jasper in 2023 through implementation of nature‑based solutions that assist long‑term coastal recovery.

Further coastal works involving sand nourishment and revegetation will occur once the Council has procured consultants and contractors to deliver the full program. 

