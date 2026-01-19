Back to overview
Dredging kicks off at Sugar House Pond

January 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Sugar House Pond dredging project will start this week, the Sugar House Park Authority said.

photo courtesy of sugarhousepark.org

Dredging of Sugar House Pond in Sugar House Park will remove approximately 13,700 cubic yards of sediment from the park’s pond and transport it to Bingham Park.

The project is funded by Salt Lake County Flood Control funds and managed through Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.

Dredging involves removing sediments and debris from the bottom of a body of water. It helps prevent the spread of water contaminants, such as avian botulism, a toxin that’s harmful to both people and animals when ingested,” the Authority said.

Dredging also improves the overall appearance, smell, water quality, and well-being of the pond. Sediment is carried in by Parley’s Creek and deposited in the low plain of Sugar House Pond.

