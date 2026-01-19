Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: NMDC enters European market with 51pct stake in Lantania Aguas

EXCLUSIVE: NMDC enters European market with 51pct stake in Lantania Aguas

Dredging
January 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group has entered the European market for the first time after its infrastructure arm ‘NMDC infra’ agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Lantania Aguas from Spain.

photo courtesy of NMDC

According to an official announcement, the Abu Dhabi-listed engineering and dredging company will take a 51% share in the desalination and water treatment specialist, expanding its footprint beyond marine and energy infrastructure.

Lantania Aguas, which will operate under the new name – Lantania NMDC Water – post completion of the acquisition, will retain its current management team.

NMDC Group said that the transaction is currently awaiting regulatory approvals.

Once completed, NMDC Infra will have a fully integrated water platform with projects already active across several international markets.

