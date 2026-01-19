Back to overview
GLDD wins Brunswick dredging contract

Dredging
January 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) from Houston, Texas, has won an $18.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction services, including furnishing personnel, transportation, mobilization and demobilization, equipment and materials required in connection with a maintenance dredging project.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Brunswick, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of October 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,135,000 were obligated at the time of the award,” DoD said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, is the contracting activity.

