Meeting on Wilmington Harbor dredging resolution set for tomorrow

January 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Wilmington City Council will this week vote on a resolution requesting additional review of a federal harbor deepening project.

photo courtesy of USACE

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow to consider the resolution addressing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Wilmington Harbor 403 Project.

The federal project is set to deepen Wilmington’s harbor from 42 feet to 47 feet and widen channels from nine miles seaward of Bald Head Island to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

USACE published a draft report on the project in September 2025.

According to the meeting’s agenda, city staff reviewed the draft report and identified several concerns in a December 2025 letter to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

