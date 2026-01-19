Orion completes Tampa Harbor maintenance dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
January 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Tampa Harbor Maintenance Dredging Project (Upper Channels) was completed after 270 days of coordinated effort in Hillsborough County, Florida, Orion said.

photo courtesy of Orion

Working alongside multiple contractors, Orion team dredged the upper channels to a depth of 34 feet MLLW while managing shared resources, active operations, and strict environmental requirements.

From coordinating access with third parties to dredging near active airport runways, the work required careful planning, constant communication, and disciplined execution, Orion said.

photo courtesy of Orion

Also, the team handled material removal, barge transportation, and offloading to a remote placement facility, while managing environmental monitoring for turbidity, protected species, birds, and sea turtles.

Rocks and debris within the dredge area added another layer of complexity that the crew addressed head-on.

