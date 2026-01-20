100 years of Royal IHC in India: New Beaver 30 under construction

Back to overview
Dredging
January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC laid the first plate for the Beaver 30 pontoons recently – an important step aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision (the mission started by the Government of India in May 2020, towards making India self-reliant).

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Our journey in India began in 1926, when Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar – cricket legend and visionary leader – acquired the country’s first Royal IHC cutter suction dredger,” the Dutch company said.

“That decision marked the start of a century‑long partnership in shaping India’s maritime landscape. 100 years of heritage, 100 years of collaboration, 100 years of building India’s tomorrow.”

The Beaver 30 is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including the following key features:

• low maintenance and efficient power distribution with a single diesel engine,

• an easy execution dredge pump for easy maintenance,

• environmentally friendly solutions, such as LED lighting,

• white iron-wear parts for the dredge pump,

• easy maintenance using relays controls,

• easy to operate for a single person from the operator’s seat,

• deck crane for pump maintenance,

• dismountable and transportable in 40ft containers.

