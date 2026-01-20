Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord wins beach restoration contract in Portugal

Beach Nourishment
January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord’s Spanish subsidiary, Dravo S.A., has signed a contract with the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) for an important coastal protection and beach nourishment project along the Portuguese coastline.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to Van Oord, this initiative aims to restore and reinforce one of Portugal’s most prominent tourist beaches, ensuring long-term resilience against erosion and supporting sustainable tourism.

The project will focus on replenishing sand and reshaping the coastline to mitigate erosion, safeguard infrastructure, and strengthen the shoreline against the impacts of climate change,” Van Oord said.

“It is fully aligned with APA’s environmental policies and coastal management strategies, while preserving the attractiveness of this key destination to sustain local economic growth.”

The scope of work of Dravo S.A. will include:

  • dredging and transporting marine sediments,
  • profiling the beach, and

  • replenishing sand to restore its original shape.

Also, environmental monitoring will be conducted throughout the process to ensure compliance with APA standards. 

