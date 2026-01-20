Back to overview
DEME’s TSHD Breydel ready for Port of London dredging

Dredging
January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations on the ‘Sea Reach to Thames Estuary’ area will begin in the following days.

photo courtesy of DEME

Port of London Authority said that “commencing on January 19, dredging and associated survey operations will be carried out within the Port of London and approaches.”

The licensed dumping (spoil) grounds for the dredging operations are located at:

  • South Falls,
  • Inner Gabbard,
  • North Edinburgh Channel.

The vessels involved in these operations include DEME’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Breydel and the water injection dredger (WID) Dhamra.

All vessels involved in the dredging and survey operations will display the relevant signals in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, Port of London Authority said. 

These works are expected to be completed on or around March 31, 2026.

