Lido Beach renourishment begins today

January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Renourishment of Lido Beach is set to begin today, the City of Sarasota said.

photo courtesy of City of Sarasota

According to their latest announcement, contractors are staging large equipment in the parking lot south of the Lido Beach Pavilion. The pavilion, concessions area, Lido Pool and north parking lot will continue regular operations throughout the project.

The work will start at the north end of the beach and move southward. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are leading the renourishment project in partnership with the City of Sarasota, which is part of a 50-year agreement for the renourishment of Lido Beach at approximately 5-year intervals.

Once completed, 1.2 miles of shoreline will have been renourished after significant sand loss during the 2024 hurricane season.

USACE expects to complete this project in early April, prior to sea turtle nesting season, the City concluded.

