Plan for new Mindoro deepwater port unveiled

January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Republic of the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture (DA) said that the proposed construction of a deepwater port in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, is expected to stimulate the local economy and significantly reduce food costs in the province.

photo courtesy of Francisco "Kiko" Tiu Laurel Jr. fb

In a recent statement, Agriculture Secretary, Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., said that the proposed project is expected to accommodate large vessels for a more efficient movement of agricultural commodities between Mindoro, Luzon, and export markets.

The Abra de Ilog port is a targeted intervention to cut input and food costs by fixing logistics bottlenecks and building a more efficient gateway for agricultural trade,” Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

Under the project, components include a finger pier, a modern fish market, cold storage, ice plants, warehouses, wastewater treatment facilities, solar power systems, and reefer vans.

These will help ensure food safety standards and reduce post-harvest losses of local produce, the official said.

The proposed deep water port project is set to expected to unlock the economic potential of the recent upgrades of the Philippine Ports Authority – including the port expansion, additional Ro-Ro ramps, breakwaters and dredging works.

This development program is also expected to generate more jobs and eventually ease congestion at the Batangas Port, Tiu Laurel Jr. concluded.

