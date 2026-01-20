Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Robe secures funding for coastal protection program

Robe secures funding for coastal protection program

Beach Nourishment
January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The District Council of Robe has secured significant new coastal funding as part of a broader, staged coastal protection and adaptation program – strengthening Council’s long-term response to erosion, storm damage and climate risk.

photo courtesy of robe.sa.gov.au

The Council has successfully secured $235,000 in Coast Protection Grant funding to deliver two priority coastal protection projects at Fox Beach, with support from the South Australian Government through the Coast Protection Board.

This funding, confirmed in correspondence from the Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, will support:

  • $205,000 for the installation of geotextile sandbags at Fox Beach, and
  • $30,000 for targeted sand replenishment works.

With only $1.2 million available across South Australia in this year’s funding round, the result represents a strong outcome for Robe, the Council said.

Fox Beach is one of Robe’s most vulnerable sections of coastline and has been significantly impacted by storm activity and ongoing erosion. This funding allows Council to move forward with real, on-ground protection works that will help stabilize the foreshore, protect public infrastructure, and build long-term resilience for our community,” said Mayor Lisa Ruffell.

The newly secured funding forms part of a broader, staged coastal protection and adaptation program being delivered by the Council.

