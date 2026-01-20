Spotlight on Lexington State Harbor infrastructure upgrades

Back to overview
Dredging
January 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that Lexington State Harbor will undergo four major maintenance and enhancement projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DNR in 2026 and 2027.

photo courtesy of Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways

According to DNR, these projects will require a series of closures that will impact the marina, slip reservations, the fuel dock, sanitary pump-out station and the adjacent boating access site. 

Also, these projects are in addition to the Tierney Park upgrades being performed by the Village of Lexington.

Here’s the proposed schedule for the state harbor’s improvements:

  • Spring 2026: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will perform essential dredging of the federal navigation channel. The entire marina, fuel dock and sanitary pump-out station is closed through June 30, 2026. Additionally, the adjacent boating access site is closed through September 8, 2026,
  • Summer 2026: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make necessary repairs to the breakwall surrounding the harbor. As a result, slips #11-29, 40-57, 78-86, 89-92 and 95-99 will close July 1 – September 8, 2026, and the boating access site will remain closed spring 2026 through September 8, 2026,
  • Fall 2026: The DNR will replace all in-water structures. The entire marina, fuel dock and pump-out station will close September 8, 2026 through May 28, 2027,
  • Summer 2027: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will dredge the shoaling inside the breakwall surrounding the harbor. There will likely be intermittent slip and/or boating access site closures.

