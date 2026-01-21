Meeting on Carolina Beach nourishment set for February

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
January 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Town of Kure Beach said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a public meeting to discuss updates on the 2025-2026 Coastal Storm Damage Reduction project.

photo courtesy of norfolkdredging.com

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at the Carolina Beach Town Hall on Tuesday, February 3, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Town, the project involves beach nourishment efforts along the Carolina Beach coastline.

Work on the project was temporarily halted in December 2025 while Norfolk Dredge Company switched equipment. Officials previously said that the project is planned to resume in February, when a new dredge arrives.

The public can attend in person or virtually through the town’s livestream.

