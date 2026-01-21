Back to overview
Rohde Nielsen conducts beach nourishment at Nordfyn

Beach Nourishment
January 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen recently carried out the biennial beach nourishment at Nordfyn, Denmark for Nordfyn Coastal Protection, Dike and Pumping Association.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

Under the project, a total of 80,000 m³ of sand was pumped onto the beach using an underwater pipeline, distributed across four stretches around Fuglsang.

Waves and currents, causing coastal erosion, constantly affect these areas. Without coastal protection, the erosion would mean a coastline recession of up to 8 meters a year in some places.

Coastline recession constitutes a great threat to properties and infrastructure near the coast and to the narrow sand dunes that protect the coastal lowlands against flooding.

