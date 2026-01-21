Tauranga lodges another Fast-track application for Stella Passage project

Back to overview
Dredging
January 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Tauranga has lodged another application under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 for its proposed development of Stella Passage in Te Awanui Tauranga Harbor.

photo courtesy of port-tauranga.co.nz

The reapplication follows the passing of the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Act in December, which corrected a legislative drafting error in the Schedule 2 description of the project.

According to the Port, the project involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 meters (in two stages) and the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 meters, by converting existing cargo storage land within the port’s current footprint.

It also involves associated reclamation of land behind the new wharves and dredging.

At Port of Tauranga’s request, the Minister for Infrastructure has determined the application meets the criteria as a priority project under the Fast-track Approvals Act, ensuring that an expert panel will quickly be convened to consider the application.

The Port’s initial fast-track application was put on hold in late August by the High Court following a judicial review.

Port of Tauranga has updated its application documentation following the amendments to the Fast-track Approvals Act and recent consultation with tangata whenua parties.

