Wells Harbor dredging about to begin

January 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Town of Wells, Maine, said that the dredging operations are scheduled to take place in Wells Harbor from February 2 through February 27, as part of the efforts to improve navigational conditions in the harbor and address Atlantic Avenue dune restoration.

photo courtesy of Town of Wells, Maine

The Wells Harbor project is the first time the York County owned dredge will be put to work, with 7,000 cubic yards of sand expected to be dredged.

Michel’s Corporation will be operating the dredge, as well as reconstructing the dunes located in front of Atlantic Ave, the Town said.

The equipment needed for the project will be operating out of the Eastern Shore parking lot at the north end of Atlantic Avenue.

Some parts of the parking lot will be inaccessible for the duration of the project. The dunes will be rebuilt to preexisting conditions prior to the January 2024 storms and planted with dune grass to fortify oceanfront infrastructure against future storm damage,” Town of Wells said.

The work will take place seven days per week between approximately 6 am and 6 pm.

