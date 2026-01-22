Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Work on TSHD DCI Dredge Godavari nears end

BREAKING NEWS: Work on TSHD DCI Dredge Godavari nears end

Dredging
January 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Construction of the new IHC Beagle 12.000m3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) DCI Dredge Godavari at Cochin Shipyard is nearing its completion.

photo courtesy of Jacco Damman LinkedIn

The keel of the dredger – built in collaboration with Royal IHC for Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) – was laid in September 2024.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and H.E. Ms Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, attended the ceremony.

Building on the proven success of the Beagle class dredgers, this vessel is specifically adapted for the Indian market, featuring heavy-duty dragheads for clay-type soils and the robust IHC conical bottom valves,” said Jacco Damman, Chief Design Officer Beagle class dredgers at Royal IHC.

photo courtesy of Jacco Damman LinkedIn

According to DCI, the construction of this high-capacity dredger is set to enhance India’s dredging capabilities, supporting the growth of coastal and inland shipping market.

Once commissioned, this new 127m long TSHD will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger ever constructed in India.

Related News