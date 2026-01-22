Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Britt secures over $20.9M for Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Britt secures over $20.9M for Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Dredging
January 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Alabama Senator Katie Britt has secured over $20.9 million for Mobile and Baldwin Counties through the passage of three Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 appropriations billsthe FY26 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) Appropriations Act, the FY26 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, and the FY26 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies (EWD) Appropriations Act. 

photo courtesy of Senator Katie Boyd Britt fb

Commenting the latest announcement, Senator Britt said: “From strengthening our inland waterway infrastructure and Mobile Harbor, to supporting our hardworking law enforcement, to providing funding for our incredible higher education institutions, to upgrading water infrastructure, this key funding reflects the promise I made to return your hard-earned taxpayer dollars home to Alabama as a member of the Appropriations Committee.”

A detailed breakdown of the Alabama priorities secured by Senator Britt:

  • $1.97 million for the City of Bayou La Batre for wastewater system improvements,
  • $5 million for the Town of Dauphin Island to use dredged material from the Mobile Ship Channel for protect and restore the West End of Dauphin Island,
  • $3.254 million for Mobile Harbor for the creation of a beneficial use site,
  • $750,000 for an environmental investigation of the Mobile Harbor Ship Channel,
  • $1 million for the City of Fairhope for the deepening of Fly Creek,
  • $1.066 million for additional maintenance dredging of the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway
  • $4 million for additional maintenance dredging of Mobile Harbor,
  • $396,000 for the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department for a patrol and rescue boat,
  • $2 million for the University of South Alabama to investigate solutions to expand and enhance the prediction of severe weather in southern Alabama,
  • $500,000 for Alabama Port Authority for a study to understand the source and context of dramatically increased sediment in recent years that has impacted the Port of Mobile,
  • $1 million for the Alabama Wildlife Federation for the restoration of oyster reefs in the Mobile Bay.

The FY26 EWD bill includes $5.025 million for the surveying and deepening of the Alabama River, of which the Alabama Gulf will get a portion. It includes $2.9 million that will go towards deepening studies of the Tennessee-Tombigbee and Black Warrior River system, which will have impacts throughout the Gulf.

Also, $2.5 million will be used for small boat access dredging, including on the Tennessee-Tombigbee waterway.

