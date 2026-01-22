Maintenance dredging at Balboa Yacht Basin wraps up

Back to overview
Dredging
January 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Pacific Maritime Group said that the Balboa Yacht Basin maintenance dredging project in Newport Beach is now complete.

photo courtesy of Pacific Maritime Group

According to the Pacific’s latest project update, their crews removed up to 33,000 cubic yards of sediment from the marina and placed it in the Slip G Fill Placement area in Long Beach.

The Horton Dredge and two 300 CY scows, Thing 1 and Thing 2, handled the lift.

Also, tug Cadet supported operations onsite, while Tug Tommy and crew towed the scows from Newport Beach to Long Beach for disposal.

