Site works begin for Blackpool sea defense project

Coastal Protection
January 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme will begin its early stages on January 26, starting with the establishment of construction compounds, Blackpool Council said. Work on the beach and the revetment is scheduled to begin May 2026.

photo courtesy of Blackpool Council

The scheme is set to protect over 5,000 properties from coastal erosion and flooding, ensuring that homes and businesses remain safeguarded for years to come.

According to the Council, five rock groynes will be constructed on the beach at Anchorsholme, and a rock revetment will be installed on top of the existing sloped seawall.

The rock groynes will help address the ongoing lowering of sand levels on the beach. At times, this has led to the underlying clay becoming exposed. Once this erodes, the beach is lost forever.

The headlands will trap sand and raise beach levels, absorbing wave energy and reducing the risk of flooding.

Also, the rock revetment will strengthen and stabilize the seawall, with the rocks helping to reduce wave force during storms.

The Environment Agency is fully funding the £11 million construction of the rock groynes. The cost of the rock revetment is being covered by contractors Balfour Beatty to address issues from previous coastal defense works.

