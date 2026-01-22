Worley to support delivery of innovative container port in WA

Back to overview
Dredging
January 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Worley has been appointed Marine and Port Infrastructure Technical Advisor to the Westport Program – a state government led infrastructure initiative that will shape Western Australia’s future trade network. 

photo courtesy of Worley

Commenting the news, Chris Ashton, Worley CEO, said: “Westport will be designed to improve connectivity while minimizing impact to the marine environment, and is a great example of how Worley is working towards delivering sustainable change.”

Together with Arcadis, Worley forms a joint venture that brings together extensive local capability backed by global experience in delivering complex port precincts, marine infrastructure and integrated transport networks,” Worley said.

In addition, the venture is supported by specialist partners that will contribute across:

  • container terminal simulation and digital twinning,
  • sustainability, decarbonization and circularity,
  • dredging design and marine engineering,
  • economic and commercial analysis,
  • environmental integration and nature positive design.

According to the Worley, sustainability will be central to the Westport Program and they will support the integration of nature positive principles from the outset.

Examples of this include use of advanced modelling, and evidence-based sustainability frameworks to support biodiversity and community-based outcomes. 

