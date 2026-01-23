BREAKING NEWS: Seatrium delivers the largest self-propelled hopper dredger in U.S. History

Back to overview
Dredging
January 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Seatrium said today that the largest self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredge in the U.S., the Frederick Paup was delivered to Manson Construction Co.

photo courtesy of Seatrium

This Jones Act-compliant vessel was constructed entirely in the U.S. by our team in Brownsville, Texas and will be deployed in Mobile, Alabama. The Frederick Paup sets a new benchmark for the U.S. dredging industry with its exceptional capacity to dredge and redeposit dredged material at unprecedented rates,” Seatrium said.

“Leveraging Seatrium’s deep expertise in complex marine engineering, our scope included hull fabrication, systems integration, commissioning, and vessel completion, while managing a highly intricate supply chain of components with precision and quality.”

In July 2023, the giant dredger was successfully launched into the water – marking a major milestone in the project’s timeline. 

photo courtesy of Seatrium

Vessel specifications:

  • Largest in the U.S. – 420’ length x 81’ beam, with a 15,000+ cubic yard hopper capacity,

  • Powerful and agile – Self-propelled with 25,000 horsepower, triple azimuthing stern drives, and twin bow thrusters,
  • Smart features – Dynamic Positioning, power management, and integrated dredging systems,
  • Sustainable – Tier 4 Diesel-Electric Engines and an advanced hull form for reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

The Frederick Paup is a testament to what can be achieved when every facet of a company unites toward a common goal,” said Vice President of Equipment at Manson Construction, Brad Martin. “This project reflects Manson’s deep commitment to innovation and leadership in the dredging industry.

USACE said that the new dredger will play a vital role in the Nation’s navigation channels, beach nourishment and coastal restoration projects, supporting their goal of achieving 70% beneficial reuse of dredged material by 2030. 

