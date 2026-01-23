Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Italdraghe enters Fiji dredging market with launch of new CSD

Italdraghe enters Fiji dredging market with launch of new CSD

Dredging
January 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Italdraghe said that their new dredger – manufactured in Italy – was successfully launched in Fiji earlier this week.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

According to Italdraghe, the new cutter suction dredger (CSD) was supplied to Japan and then deployed to the Republic of Fiji, under Japan’s Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Program for the Republic of Fiji.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

This project represents an important example of international cooperation and marks 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗵𝗲’𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝗷𝗶, bringing our dredging technology, engineering expertise, and long-standing experience to the Pacific region,” said Michela Veschi, Director at Italdraghe.

“The launch of a dredger is always an emotional milestone the result of precision engineering, teamwork, and shared commitment and even more meaningful when it opens a new chapter in a new country.”

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻, 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝗷𝗶, Italdraghe continues to support sustainable development through reliable and efficient dredging solutions, Michela Veschi concluded.

Related News