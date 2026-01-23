Pilbara Ports: Stage two contract secured to enhance Port of Dampier

Back to overview
January 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Dampier Cargo Wharf Projects on Western Australia’s mid north coast has achieved a major milestone, with Pilbara Ports awarding the stage two contract for the Dampier Link Bridge to NRW Pty Ltd and Brady Marine and Civil Pty Ltd (NBJV).

photo courtesy of Pilbara Ports

Under the contract, NBJV will design and build a new 57-metre-long link bridge that will connect the existing Dampier Cargo Wharf to the Dampier Bulk Handling Facility.

The works will also include demolishing and removing the existing Southern Mooring Dolphin, piling works and constructing a reinforced concrete deck.

This link bridge will enhance direct shipping services in the Pilbara by providing seamless connectivity by connecting the new Dampier Bulk Handling Facility and existing cargo wharf.  

Construction of the Dampier Bulk Handling Facility is well underway with demolition works, dredging, drilling and blasting complete, and wharf construction in progress.

This facility is on track for completion in the first half of this year, with the link bridge scheduled to be fully operational by late 2026. 

