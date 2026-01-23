Royal IHC opts for Verhoef Elektrotechniek

Back to overview
Dredging
January 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Verhoef Elektrotechniek has won a contract from Royal IHC for the electrical installation on a Beagle 8 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), built for their client India’s Vishwa Samudra Group.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Our work for this project includes integrating all electrical systems, supplying the necessary switchboards, implementing the drive system for the bow thruster and jet pumps, and providing the complete onboard lighting system,” Verhoef Elektrotechniek said.

Vishwa Samudra Group and Royal IHC signed the TSHD contract in October 2025.

The new dredger will have a hopper capacity of 8,000 m³ and will be built at Royal IHC’s shipyard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands.

Delivery is scheduled for summer 2027.

photo courtesy of Verhoef Elektrotechniek

According to Royal IHC, this will be the latest addition to the dredging fleet of Vishwa Samudra, one of India’s fastest growing infrastructure companies. The company had previously selected two Beavers to help support its growing operations.

