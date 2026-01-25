Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Energy China: Port of Cabinda raises the bar

Energy China: Port of Cabinda raises the bar

Business development
January 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Cabinda in Angola has just completed a major upgrade – the Phase II Breakwater Terminal project, constructed by China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), has been officially completed and put into operation.

photo courtesy of Energy China

Working in tandem with the existing Phase I passenger berth, the new terminal will significantly enhance the port’s capacity to handle large Ro-Ro vessels and container ships, making logistics more efficient and providing critical support for trade and economic growth in Cabinda Province,” Energy China said.

photo courtesy of Energy China

The first phase of the project involves the construction of a 630m quay and a container terminal linked to the shore by a 2km bridge. The terminal will have a water depth of 14m, and the access channel will be 15m deep, enough to take all but the largest of modern container ships.

The second phase will involve the extension of the quay to 1.5km and the construction of an access road. In the third phase, the quay will be extended to 1.9km, more cranage will be added and an oil jetty may be built.

The port is located in Cabinda, an Angolan enclave on the Atlantic Ocean, squeezed between the Democratic Republic of Congo to the south and the Republic of the Congo to the north.

Related News