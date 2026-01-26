Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Damen, PVE Equipment USA sign reseller agreement

Damen, PVE Equipment USA sign reseller agreement

Dredging
January 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a reseller agreement with PVE Equipment USA (PVE USA), appointing PVE as authorized partner and official supplier for the sales, service, and parts supply of Damen’s DOP submersible dredge pumps across the US.

photo courtesy of Damen

Commenting the latest news, Marcello Ilmer, Manager Area Service Team Americas, Damen Services, said: “We see clear strategic value in partnering with PVE because we share the same standards on quality and service. That alignment lets us guarantee US end users the same service level they experience from Damen worldwide, now paired with fast local responsiveness on the ground. Customers get Dutch engineering quality in the DOP line, backed by PVE’s US-based support and parts availability.”

Under the agreement, PVE USA will leverage its nationwide network in piling, vibro, and foundation equipment to expand US access to DOP pumps, while providing local stock and service, trained technicians, and quick access to parts to minimize downtime for contractors in marine construction, port maintenance, and environmental dredging.

As part of the alignment, US customers purchasing through PVE receive the same pricing structure as when buying directly from Damen, the Dutch company concluded.

Related News