John’s Pass dredging about to begin

Dredging
January 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A dredging project to remove all the sand that has been choking John’s Pass for years will begin in the following days, City of Madeira Beach said.

photo courtesy of City of Madeira Beach

According to the officials, this work will begin February 9 and the project will take anywhere from 60 to 90 days to complete.

The dredging project is set to remove up to 12,900 cubic yards of sand from John’s Pass.

The dredged sand will be trucked to the property at 555 150th Ave., where it will be used to help fill and grade the site for future use. 

City of Madeira Beach said that the residents and visitors are asked to use extra caution when accessing the park during the project.

