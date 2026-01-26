Land reclamation completes for Hulhumalé Phase III

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
January 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives’ President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that the land reclamation operations at Hulhumalé Phase III have been completed, with Giraavaru Falhu set to be the next reclamation project to reach completion.

photo courtesy of Dr Mohamed Muizzu fb

According to Muizzu, the land reclamation works for Hulhumalé Phase III have concluded with the full reclamation of the planned 63 hectares.

The project initially started in October 2023, but experienced several temporary stoppages.

Works resumed in November 2025 and progressed at an accelerated and consistent pace, following the deployment of two massive dredgers.

The primary purpose of this new land is to facilitate the Binveriyaa Scheme, providing 1,351 housing plots for residents of Malé. 

