Royal Van der Leun wins Beagle TSHD deal

Royal Van der Leun wins Beagle TSHD deal

Dredging
January 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal Van der Leun has won a contract for the complete electrical installation package of a Beagle 10.2 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), developed by Royal IHC for The Dutra Group.

photo courtesy of Royal Van der Leun

The vessel, named Adele, is currently under construction at Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. in the United States and will join Dutra’s existing TSHD Stuyvesant.

Designed for a wide range of operations, the new TSHD will support maintenance dredging, capital deepening projects, coastal restoration, storm recovery and beach nourishment across the United States.

According to the contract, Royal Van der Leun is responsible for the complete electrical engineering and system integration of the vessel.

photo courtesy of Royal Van der Leun

The scope of supply includes, among others:

  • System integration and electrical engineering,
  • Main, emergency and auxiliary switchboards,
  • MCC cabinets and distribution panels,
  • Frequency drives for jet pumps and bow thruster,
  • Indoor and outdoor lighting systems (120 VAC),
  • Navigation and dredging lights,
  • Integrated communication system and central antenna system,
  • Control solutions for windlass, capstan and dredge pump installation,
  • Safety and emergency stop systems,
  • Shore supply, welding connection boxes and searchlights.

