Stena Line completes acquisition of Terrabalt, development work on the way

Business development
January 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Stena Line has now completed the acquisition of the terminal operator Terrabalt in Liepaja, Latvia, and officially taken over RoRo, bulk and general cargo operations.

photo courtesy of stenaline.com

The deal has now been closed, and we are officially the owner of the terminal operations in Liepaja, which now also changes its name to Stena Line Ports Liepajas SEZ. This is a logical next step in our development in the Baltics and reflects our strong belief in the Baltic region and its long-term trade potential,” said Liene Lemane, Trade Director for the Baltic Sea North at Stena Line.

Also, Stena Line said that they plan to gradually develop and modernize the terminal and its infrastructure, with a strong focus on safety, security, customer experience and efficient traffic management within the terminal area.

In parallel with Stena Line’s long-term development plans, the Liepaja Special Economic Zone Authority will carry out construction works to rebuild berth 46 in Liepaja Port. The project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2027 and will further strengthen the port’s infrastructure and capacity,” the company said.

All approvals from competition authorities and relevant governmental institutions have been granted, and Stena Line is now registered as the owner.

