Wairiki coastal protection complete

Coastal Protection
January 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) said that the coastal protection works covering 129 meters have been completed along the Holy Cross College frontage in Wairiki, Taveuni.

photo courtesy of FRA

According to the Authority, the coastal works help reduce coastal erosion and the impact of strong wave action, providing added protection to the roadside and preventing further land loss along this vulnerable stretch.

By stabilizing the shoreline, the works also support safer road access for the community.

FRA said that they continue to strengthen vulnerable coastal road networks to reduce flooding and erosion risks and protect key road infrastructure.

