Home Dredging Today Boskalis’ TSHD Crestway raises the bar in Mexico

Boskalis’ TSHD Crestway raises the bar in Mexico

Dredging
January 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Crestway has been operating in Mexican waters for almost a year now.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

According to Boskalis, the vessel will remain active in the country in the coming months, carrying out maintenance dredging work in the ports of Tuxpan, Tampico, and Veracruz.

Both Tuxpan and Tampico are familiar territory for the vessel and its crew, as it has already been active there over the past year.

The Dutch company said that Veracruz will be a new location on the Crestway’s Mexican résumé.

While Boskalis will be carrying out maintenance work, the project may allow for the potential reuse of the dredged material for land reclamation within the port area.

