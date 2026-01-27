Kingston District Council: More dredging at Cape Jaffa

Back to overview
January 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Kingston District Council has received funding through the Thriving Regions Fund to undertake additional dredging operations at Cape Jaffa and take advantage of the dredge remaining there after recent annual works.

photo courtesy of Kingston District Council

According to the Council, the activity is expected to create a greater sand trap on the western side of the marina to protect vessel navigation ahead of the 2026/27 commercial fishing season later in the year, while more intensive and sustainable programs continue to be explored.

The Council is now coordinating the works program with its contractor Maritime Constructions and expects dredging to re-commence as early as January 30 and in accordance with EPA guidelines for sand transfer placement.

In its latest statement, the Council said that they are “most appreciative of Minister Clare Scriven for her support in making these funds possible and in support of the commercial and recreational fishing sectors and local community.”

