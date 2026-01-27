Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Senator Cassidy secures over $293M for Louisiana

Senator Cassidy secures over $293M for Louisiana

Coastal Protection
January 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Senator Bill Cassidy has secured over $293 million for Louisiana in the Energy and Water, Interior and Environment, and Commerce, Justice, and Science appropriations bills for fiscal year 2026.

photo courtesy of Brendon Dubroc fb

According to his official statement, this includes $137.5 million for the Morganza to the Gulf project, $20 million for Southwest Coastal Louisiana for hurricane and shoreline protection, and $43.6 million for the West Bank and Vicinity project in Jefferson Parish.

Keeping Louisiana families safe takes more than words. It takes real investment in the community,” said Dr. Cassidy. “From supporting our law enforcement to protecting families from floods, this funding delivers just that.”

These bills now head to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

Related News