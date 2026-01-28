Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: NMDC wins Abu Dhabi dredging and land reclamation contract

BREAKING NEWS: NMDC wins Abu Dhabi dredging and land reclamation contract

Dredging
January 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group said that their business unit NMDC Dredging and Marine has won a contract by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) for the execution of dredging and land reclamation works in Abu Dhabi.

photo courtesy of NMDC Group

According to NMDC, the project aims to support the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure in line with the highest engineering and environmental standards.

The scope of these works will include:

  • dredging and land reclamation,
  • ground improvement,
  • environmental work,
  • demolition of existing quay wall,

  • stormwater pipeline works.

The total value of the Abu Dhabi contract is AED 157 million ($42.7 million).

Related News