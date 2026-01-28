Callan Marine: Brazos Island dredging in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
January 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Callan Marine is progressing well down in the southern tip of Texas.

photo courtesy of Callan

According to their latest announcement, Callan is now more than 70% complete with dredging 7 million cubic yards to deepen 8 miles of the Brazos Island Harbor Ship Channel in Brownsville, Texas.

Over the past 13 months, this project has hosted several dredges including the 18″ General Marshall, the 28″ General Bradley, and the 32″ General MacArthur.

Also, the project has been supported by a booster barge, their multi-purpose and specialized multicat Sgt Harrell, and numerous other tugboats, supply barges, crane barges, survey boats, crew boats.

Callan said that their team has been collaborating well with the USACE, and striving to be problem solvers.

Some project challenges have included:

  • the material composition, which is some of the most difficult to pump;

  • the scattering of metal debris from local shipbreaking facilities; and,
  • the narrow design of the ship channel (approximately one quarter as wide as the Houston Ship Channel).

