Carbajal secures federal funding for Morro Bay dredging

Carbajal secures federal funding for Morro Bay dredging

January 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

California Representative Salud Carbajal announced new federal funding for projects across San Luis Obispo County yesterday.

Photo by Charly Schmitt, USACE Portland District

The funding was recently approved by Congress and signed into law through the Fiscal Year 2026 government funding bill.

According to Carbajal, the bill includes investments in the San Luis Obispo County Jail Security System Project and $4,120,000 in grants for the crucial annual dredging of the Morro Bay Harbor. 

“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the annual dredging project for the economic strength of Morro Bay and broader San Luis Obispo County. The project not only ensures successful maritime navigation but is foundational to maintaining the vitality of local tourism, recreational boating, and waterfront businesses,” said Carbajal.

In the spring of 2025, Carbajal began to push for funding these projects through formal requests to the House Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2026. 

