Dredging work wraps up, Hueneme Beach promenade opens

Beach Nourishment
January 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

City of Port Hueneme – Government said that the Hueneme Beach promenade is now open again for the community to enjoy following completion of the mid-cycle dredging project at the Port of Hueneme.

photo courtesy of City of Port Hueneme - Government

According to the City, “this effort was made possible through collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oxnard Harbor District, the County of Ventura and the City of Port Hueneme.”

As part of the mid-cycle dredging work, approximately 1,450,000 cubic yards of sand were placed onto Hueneme Beach to restore the shoreline, improve coastal storm protection, and support long term beach and promenade resilience.

During dredging operations, portions of the beach and promenade were temporarily impacted to allow heavy equipment to safely access the project area.

