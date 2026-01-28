Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Reducing flood and erosion risk at Selsey

Reducing flood and erosion risk at Selsey

Coastal Erosion
January 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

To reduce flood and erosion risk at Selsey, Chichester District Council are undertaking beach management works at Danefield Road.

photo courtesy of Coastal Partners

According to the Council, this will involve the importation of approximately 9000 tons of shingle, to be deposited on the beach at Danefield Road in Selsey.

The shingle will be placed between two groyne bays and spread to the adjacent groyne bays.

The Council added that the material will be delivered to the beach by lorries travelling down Hillfield Road, across Clayton Road and down to the end of Danefield Road. 

Work is set to begin around February 2, and will last for 3 to 4 weeks.

Related News