Sebastian Inlet dredging continues

Dredging
January 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations in Sebastian Inlet are moving forward according to schedule.

photo courtesy of Sebastian Inlet District

Sebastian Inlet District’s contractor, ATL Diversified, Inc., is hydraulically dredging beach-compatible sand from a designated sand trap and adjacent inlet navigation channel within Sebastian Inlet.

ATL is pumping non-compatible beach material through pipes to a dredged material storage facility on the north side of the inlet. 

Dredge pipes have been relocated to the south side of the state park so that ATL may begin pumping beach-compatible sand to the south side of the inlet (from the Sebastian Inlet State Park day use beach access south to McClarty Treasure Museum). 

Sebastian Inlet District said that this work is a continuation of dredging that began in spring 2025 but was paused to ensure the safety of turtles and their nests during sea turtle nesting season.

