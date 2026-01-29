Back to overview
Dragflow wraps up reservoir dredging in Romania

Dragflow wraps up reservoir dredging in Romania

Dredging
January 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dragflow has completed a very important dredging project in Romania.

photo courtesy of Dragflow

During this cleanup program, around 10,000 cubic meters of sediment were removed, restoring reservoir agricultural capacity.

We’ve recently proven that restoring critical water infrastructure doesn’t have to be a complex, high-risk manned operations,” Dragflow said.

“In Romania, we deployed a fully electric, remote-controlled solution to face a challenging mix of mud and sand up to 4mm in diameter.”

According to the Italian company, Dragflow DRP150 dredger – specifically configured with the EL1204 submersible pump and a high-pressure Jet Ring system – removed the compact solids from a 5m depth, maintained a steady slurry capacity of 450m³/h and transported material 150m away.

