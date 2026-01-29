Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: NMDC expands its dredging fleet with new CSD

EXCLUSIVE: NMDC expands its dredging fleet with new CSD

Dredging
January 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group has moved to strengthen its dredging capacity with the addition of a new AED 618 million ($168.3 million) self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD).

photo courtesy of NMDC

With an overall length of 148 meters and total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts, the vessel will further enhance NMDC’s marine dredging power, in light of the Group’s growing backlog and awarded projects across multiple jurisdictions, the company said in its latest statement.

Commenting the latest announcement, Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said: “Celebrating a new vessel build is a symbolic reference to our operational expansion, capability enhancement, in addition to setting a new foundation for growth.”

This state-of-the-art dredger will join NMDC’s impressive fleet, enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency.”

“A core strategic directive at NMDC is to boost the Group’s long-term capacity, deploy best-in-class assets, adopt the latest technology, and enhance our capacity to execute major coastal, port, energy, and offshore projects across our key international markets.”

Officials from NMDC Group and its subsidiary NMDC Dredging and Marine attended the keel laying ceremony yesterday, which marked the beginning of construction.

NMDC said that the vessel will be completed and operational by Q1 2027.

Related News