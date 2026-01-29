Back to overview
IHC Mining nabs contract for slurrification and dewatering equipment in Chile

IHC Mining nabs contract for slurrification and dewatering equipment in Chile

Dredging
January 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC said that IHC Mining has won a new contract by STRACON Engineering to deliver advanced slurrification and dewatering equipment for the removal of gypsum sludge from the Pérez Caldera Tailings Storage Facility at Anglo American Sur’s Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Situated at an impressive 3,400 meters above sea level, the project marks another milestone in our growing global contribution to safe, sustainable tailings management,” Royal IHC said.

At the Pérez Caldera TSF, IHC Mining will deliver four amphibious mining slurrification units, a series of OTTer® booster pumps, a complete densification plant, and the necessary slurry pipelines, cables, automation and control systems.

Together, this integrated equipment package will support the safe removal of the gypsum sludge layer which is deposited on top of the tailings.

Once the gypsum sludge is removed, the mining slurrification units will assist in the removal of the tailings.

